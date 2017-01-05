Speedway fans invited to Barracudas reunion event

Speedway fans will be able to take a ride down Memory Lane on Saturday - at the Boston Barracudas reunion.

Former world champion Michael Lee, Taffy Owen, Dave Morton and Bert Harkins will be among the former riders expected to attend.

This will be the fifth reunion of its type, and will be held at the Poachers Country Hotel at Kirton Holme.

Lee was crowned world champion just three years after making his debut at New Hammond Beck Road.

Owen has a special place in Boston’s history and the hearts of supporters, appearing as the Cudas number one in their first-ever match.

And Morton will be on hand to personally sign copies of his turbulent autobiography Tapes, Breaks and Heartaches, the story of his rise to international fame and his later dip into the depths of despair and tragedy.

Harkins, the renowned Scottish international, will liven up proceedings with some of his tales.

More than 200 supporters, former riders and well wishers attended last year’s event, and it is feared that the reunion - organised by the Friends of Boston Speedway - is outgrowing itself.

Organisers have also hinted this could be the last of its type.

The reunion, which will be held on Saturday and starts at 7pm. Entry is free for supporters to attend.