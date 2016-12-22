Speedy Steve leads home the Santas

Boston and District Athletic Club’s annual Santa Run was won by Steve Ross.

He completed the event in a time of 21mins 43secs, to finish 30 seconds ahead of BADAC Kids Club regular Rhys Buswell, who clocked 22.13.

In third place was Rob Buswell (23.37).

Other times included Matthew Lewis 24.30; Geoff Johnson 26.14; Emma Penson 26.16 (first female): Frances Nuttell 28.00; Alayna Buswell 32.36; Lesley Burrell 32.36.

Among the other local finishers were Lyle Burrell-Kenny and Georgia Ward, both recording times of 44.16, Nanette Johnson (45.03) and Debra Burrell (45.12).

The event took place on Sunday, December 11.

Club members will be hoping to run off some of Christmas excesses when they go training on the beach on Boxing Day.

The club also has a Christmas walk on December 28.