Spooner in second at Duvalay Classic

Billy Spooner finished in second spot at the Duvalay Classic in Portugal last week.

The 18-year-old golfer finished seven under par on the Quinta do Lago course, competing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event is part of the Algarve Pro Tour, and the Wyberton youngster got 2017 off to a great start.

Spooner finished day one of the 36-hole tournament in 67 shots to share top spot on the leaderboard.

Day two on the par-72 course saw Spooner complete the 18 holes two under to secure second.

The competition was won by Portuguese Ricardo Santos, who recorded rounds of 67 and 68 to finish nine under.