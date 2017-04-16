Sporting youngsters get a Leg-Up

Two young sports stars have been given a boost to help them follow their dreams thanks to the Leg-Up Club.

Will Swain and Nesta Baxter are this year’s recipients of the annual bursary, which aims to support local talent.

Nesta Baxter.

Modern pentathlete Will, 17, is a member of the Pentathlon GB World Class Talent Programme and part of the Great Britain national team.

He received a cheque for £1,300 which will go towards the purchase of his own laser pistol, shooting target and fencing blades.

Will, who has ambitions of one day representing Great Britain at the Olympic Games, can ride, run and swim locally but currently has to travel to Nottingham for fencing and shooting coaching, relying on the hire of equipment.

“Having my own pistol means I can put in more practice at home,” he said.

“There aren’t any pentahlon clubs in Lincolnshire so I have to do a lot of travelling for training camps and competitions.”

Meanwhile, Nesta, also 17, has received £700.

She is a member of the WAKO Kickboxing GB team.

Kickboxing is a self-funded sport, meaning that Nesta, who represents Boston’s Evolution club, has to purchase her own international kit.

“This will help me buy my own kit for the European Championships in Macedonia this September,” Nesta said.

“It will be my biggest event of the year, and I hope I can come home with the gold.”

The Leg-Up Club are a group of friends, who wish to remain anonymous, who meet each year to put together a bursary to help support and encourage local talent.