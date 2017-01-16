Stableford success at Cowbridge

The latest Boston Golf Club Winter League match took the form of a betterball stableford.

Coming in with a great score to win this week were J. Taylor and T. Martin with 46 points.

In second were P. Bastock and M. McPhail with 45, ahead of third-placed A. Green and R. Green (43).

They edged out S. Elias and I. Tyler on countback.

A total of members of the ladies’ section braved the very windy conditions to play a 10-hole military two-step stableford, with one and two to count on consecutive holes.

The winning team consisted of Chris Sherriff, Ruth Street, Lynn Worthington and Jean Markham with 29 points, with an adjusted score for being a fourball.

In second place were Liz Harris, Di Lincoln and Pam Bett with 24.