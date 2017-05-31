Stanhope scoops a GB team bronze in Malaga

Sarah Stanhope returned from the Equipped Powerlifting European Championships with a bronze medal and a handful of personal bests.

The Wrangle resident finally achieved her long-held ambition to represent Great Britain, and despite finishing eighth out of eight competitors in her senior 63kg class in Spain, she returned with a series of accolades.

Sarah, 23, equalled her squat PB of 165in Malaga, but was disappointed to only get her first squat in, failing her second and third attempts of 170kg.

However, she picked up a new bench press PB of 87.5kg and also earned a deadlift PB of 147.5kg.

Together, the results mean that Sarah, a trainee teacher at the Giles Academy, earned a new personal best total of 400kg.

Sarah was in competition against many more experienced lifters, but her first international showing also added three points towards the GB ladies’ team total as they claimed broinze.

This is the first time in almost 20 years that the team was placed on the podium.

Sarah said: “I would like to thank Marc Giles, my coach, the GB team who looked after me in Malaga, everyone who wished me well and the Giles Academy for their support.”