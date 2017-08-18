Stark wants to go out with a banger

The chequered flag will fall on one of Boston’s motor racing heroes for the final time when leading banger star Shaun Stark hangs up his helmet after 29 years in the fast lane.

Stark has picked a special event to make his last, as his final laps will be made as part of the all Mk 1 and 2 Granada meeting, which takes place at King’s Lynn this Saturday (5pm).

Shaun Stark's red and yellow machine. nqPtVjnHZ3Xx7hw4bo6G

More than 150 of this variety of car are booked in to race in what will be a throwback to 20 or 30 years ago, when this vehicle was the mainstay of the sport in an era often harked back to.

It was not unusual to have a grid full of these cars going round Boston’s very own circuit, which unfortunately closed it doors 25 years ago.

Stark has been one of the leading performers in the sport over the past three decades.

He has raised a lot of money for charity in that period and been a firm favourite with younger fans thanks to his distinctive orange cars and, of course, the logo which was famous around the tracks in the 1990s: Don’t Get Narky - Follow Starky!

Stark has ditched his traditional orange colour scheme for his last ride and will, instead, be racing a car in the yellow and red colours of the famous Suicide Squad team, which was the dominant team in the country when Stark was growing up, and his childhood heroes.

Joining Stark on his last appearance will be sons Lyndon, Lloyd, Liam and Jorji, whilst other local drivers in action include Gary and Ricky Haresign, Dave Allen and Andy Newton.

Looking to keep busy over the weekend with appearances at both the Mk1 and 2 meeting on Saturday, together with the Mk 3 meeting on Sunday will be the always entertaining Bobby Daniels.

Joining him on the Sunday will be Gary Beecham.