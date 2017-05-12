Stokes is top rod at Westwood Lakes

Cameron Stokes came out on top as Westwood Lakes held their Tuesday Open last week.

From peg five on Skylark Lake he landed a haul of 85lbs 11oz. In second was Paul Oglesbee on peg 16 with 82lbs 15oz, and third was Brian Harding with 77lbs 5oz.

Results: 1 Cameron Stokes (Westwood Lakes) peg 5, 85lbs 11oz; 2 Paul Oglesbee (Westwood Lakes) peg 16, 82lbs 15oz; 3 Brian Harding (Westwood Lakes) peg 4, 77lbs 5oz; 4 Stephen Pretty peg 2, 72lbs 2oz.

Matt Wiles won the Mayday Bank Holiday Open match on Skylark Lake.

Results: 1 Matt Wiles (Dynamite) peg 41, 127lbs 4oz; 2 Marc Bradford (Westwood Lakes) peg 31, 108lbs 10oz; 3 Brian Harding (Westwood Lakes) peg 1, 100lbs 14oz.