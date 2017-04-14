Striding ahead for charitable cause in town

A keen runner from Wrangle is set to take part in the Boston Half Marathon next week in support of charity.

Angela Thompson, 46, is running in aid of Boston Women’s Aid, which operates in Boston and the surrounding area.

It aims to prevent domestic abuse, increase awareness of the dangers and potential outcomes of, and reduce harm as a result of abusive relationships.

Angela, a member of Skegness and District Running Club said: “I’ve enjoyed running as a hobby for a number of years.

“I am happy to run to support Boston Women’s Aid as they are a small local charity, who help many people get on with their lives.”

This is Angela’s second half marathon, but she said: “I am really looking forward to it.”

Around 1,000 runners are expected to take part in this year’s Boston Marathon.

It will be on Monday, April 17, the same day as the Boston Marathon in the USA.

Runners will take part in the full marathon, half marathon and a fun run, with the course starting in the Market Place at 9am.

To donate, visit: www.bostonwomensaid.org.uk