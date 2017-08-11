Success for Seniors

On a breezy and showery day, Boston West Seniors had an excellent 5.5-2.5 home win against Toft Golf Club.

Captain Ian McKenzie and Andy Frankowski were the leading pair, but came across Toft captain Geoff Tinson and his partner David Sharp in fine form, being beaten 4&3.

The winning pairs for Boston West were Peter Kelly and Les Martin (5&4), Graham Goor and Ken Steel (2&1), John Chain and Trevor Morris (1 up) and Ken Ashworth and Keith Boothby (4&2).

There were three halved games involving Mike Rowe and Jim Weight, Phil Thomas and Gavin West and Ricky Elms and Brian Curtis.

It was a very good day for team member Keith Boothby who not only won his match, but also won the bottle of wine in the nearest the pin competition.

The Seniors have a very busy month ahead with an exchange day to Waltham Windmill, and matches against Middleton Hall, South Kyme, Newark and Boston all in August.