Super seven for Shoddys

Shodfriars 20’s strong start to the season saw them record another 7-1 victory in the Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super league.

Against BSC 10, Carl Rowe, Tom Hill and Joe Welch beat Rick Ladds, Carl Baily and Nick Hanson while Mario Richards tied with Darren Christian.

Donington 1 left BSC 4 with a 7-1 win as Sean Swinburn, Vince Fitter and Graham Cripsey defeated Dan Horgan, Mike Knight and Craig Lee while Barry Cox picked up a consolation against Craig Fitter.

BSC 3 recorded a 5-3 win over BSC 2. Neil Hutson and Nigel Robinson bettered Gary Charlton and Lee Ford to make it 4-0 before Chris Ellis and Grant Marshall drew, Dan Hurling pulling two frames back against Andy Swan.

Donington 9 maintained their undefeated start to the season with a 4-4 draw at BSC 11. Luke Arons drew with Spencer Dawkins, as did Matt Bradbury with Carl Manning. Jason Bates won for Donington while John Sharp levelled against Chrissy Allwood.

Breaks: Craig Fitter 60, Sean Swinburn 59, Nigel Robinson 38, Joe Welch 33, Jason Bates 30, Chris Ellis 30.

In the Ocean Chinese Takeaway Premier Division, BSC 20 recorded a stunning 7-1 win over Cons 7. Jamie Turner, Luis Hoyles and Daley Richardson beat Paul Coupland, Paul Goodacre and Nigel Salmon before Paul Oyitch split with Paul Revell.

Kirton 5 earned a 6-2 win against BSC 5. The first two matches saw the spoils shared between Jamie Brinkley and Louis Wong against Joe Hardstaff and Sam Hill. Kirton then kicked on as Julian Furnell and Andy Bush defeated Sam Dawson and Ed Scarborough.

BSC 8 found themselves 4-0 up against BSC 12 as Ian Dallywaters and Shaun Dunmore beat Graham Day and Alan Laws. Simon Wood beat Adam Norton to give the 12 hope, but Gary Dunmore drew with Alan Peck to seal a 5-3 win for the 8.

BSC 16 and Cons 6 shared the spoils. Brett Skinner drew with Liam South before Chris Spence put Cons ahead with a win against over Stan Matthews. Andy Lawrence split with Ben Wrigglesworth before David Cutting levelled things with a triumph against Matthew Povey.

Breaks: Andy Bush 36, Ben Wrigglesworth 28, Luis Hoyles 27, Julian Furnell 21,21

Cons 2 hosted Graves Park in the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One and found themselves behind early as Keith Carrington went down to Ged Hall. Graham Ruck split with J. Hodgson before Dale Sawer levelled the game with a good win against Martin Hodgson. The final game saw John Clarke beat Martin Griggs to give Graves Park a 5-3 win.

Cons 1 hosted BSC 6, the leaders leaving with a 6-2 win. Paul Tetther and C. Hallam drew with Paul Creasy and Alan Traynor before BSC’s Mike Deal and Paul Argyle defeated Des Forbes and Bob Clark.

Shodfriars 3 and Kirton Leisure played out a tight affair which Shoddy edged 5-3. Geoff Snade and Richard Crunkhorn split with Steve Stainton and Kev Lymer before John Vines’ victory over Wayne Burton proved the difference. Colin Woodcock and Ian Parnell split the final two.

Breaks: Kev Lymer 43, Martin Griggs 24, Dale Sawer 22.

In the Kingston Construction Division Two, Cons 3 continued their good start to the season with a 6-2 win at West End. Scott Gray got Cons off to a good start beating Darell Green before K. Stait picked up West End’s only ponts, defeating Paddy Kearns. Son and father Dan and Graham Johnson scored victories over P. Orrey and Carl Mason.

BSC 18 hosted BSC 9 and soon found themselves 2-0 down when Callum Simmons defeated Jake Thorn. Conor Charlton equalised against Gav Harwood, only for Stephen Cock to give the 9 the advantage again, beating Andy Bird. Jimmy Birtwhistle and Nathan Cock split the last two frames, confirming a 5-3 win for the 9.

BSC 15 beat BSC 17 with wins for Ian Russell and Chris Vere against Zak Mitchell and Paul Leary. Stu Holland drew with Jim Hartley and Dave Cartwright also picked up a point for the 15.

Breaks: Dan Johnson 31, Ian Russel 31, Callum Simmons 24, 21.