Superstock riders ready for finale

Now fully fit after breaking a collarbone just prior to the Cadwell Park round of the Pirelli Superstock 1000 championships in August, Old Leake rider Jack Drury returned to action at the weekend.

He was competing at Donington Park, riding in the No Limits Super 1000cc series races, where he recorded a win, a fourth and a fifth place.

He was using the track time to ease his way back into competitive racing in preparation for the final round of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 championship that takes place at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

Drury was pleased with his performance at Donington and feels fit and raring to go at the Kent circuit this weekend.

Also in action will be the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team.

Tom Fisher and Ben Luxton will be competing in the Pirelli Nation Superstock 1000 .

Young American rider Brandon Paasch will compete in the stock 600 event.

Although the team didn’t have a race at Assen two weeks ago, Paasch was invited by a British Motostar GP team to ride their bike in the two races at the Cathedral of Speed.

He rode well, recording a seventh and and 11th place.

But it’s back to the Pirelli National Superstock 600 championship and his final ride for the team in the season finale at Brands Hatch.

Fisher has been racing in the annual Stars at Darley races at the Derbyshire circuit where he completed his race in third place on Sunday.

He too is anxious to do well in the final round of the Stock 1000 championship.

The Superstock 1000 timetable is: Friday - free practice one 11.45am, free practice two 4.10pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am; Sunday - warm-up 10.35am, race (14 laps) 1.35pm.

The Superstock 600 timetable is: Friday - first free practice 9am, second free practice 1.25pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.25am; Sunday - warm-up 10am, race 11.55am (12 laps).