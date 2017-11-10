‘Surreal’ feeling as golfer hits hole in one

Matthew Bainbridge admitted to a ‘surreal’ feeling after hitting his first hole in one.

He struck his ace on the par-three third hole at Kirton Holme this weekend, playing with Nick Coupland and Neil Chenery.

“It was a bit surreal,” said Bainbridge, who has been playing the sport for three-and-a-half years and plays off a handicap of 21.

“I bought some drinks for people who were in clubhouse, then put a bottle of rum on the bar.”