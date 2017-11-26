Taekwondo club grateful for cash donation from Lodge

Quest Boston Taekwondo have received a big cash boost from Franklin Masonic Lodge in Boston.

The lodge’s charity steward Christoffer Smith and lodge member Jack Geelhoed visited the club to hand over a cheque for £750.

Head coach Jason Featherstone said: “I am over the moon with the donation from the Franklin Lodge.

“The £750 donation will go a long way towards buying new equipment.

“It will be a big help in setting up a high technology PSS point scoring system (body guards).

“This is a huge opportunity for our abled and Para-taekwondo athletes to develop for competitions.’

Pictured with members of Quest are Christoffer Smith and Jack Geelhoed, who put Quest Boston forward to receive this year’s £750.00 donation.