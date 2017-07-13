Taster day welcomes anyone for tennis

Whether you are gripped by Wimbledon fever or just keen to try something new, Boston Tennis Club believes it has something to offer.

The club will be hosting a free taster session at its Sleaford Road Club this Saturday.

Age is no barrier as Boston Tennis Club are opening their doors to everyone aged four upwards, with no upper age limit.

The event will begin at 2pm and run for two hours.

Coaches will be on hand to offer advice and answer any questions, while all equipment will be provided.

All you need to bring along is sports clothing and trainers.

There is no need to book, anyone interested is welcome to just turn up on the day and discover what the club has to offer.