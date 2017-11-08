Team Knockout takes centre stage in the snooker league

It was Team Knockout week in the Boston Snooker League, where BSC10, struggling at the foot of the Super League, hosted Division One highfliers Graves Park.

Graves Park were hoping for a shock but BSC ran out comfortable winners.

Carl Baily gave the 10 the perfect start, winning by 100 points against Chris Hall.

J. Hodgson pulled 25 points back for Graves Park but Dan Burt restored those points and added an extra 32 to all-but seal the victory with a solid two frames against Martin Hodgson.

Carl and Dan’s performance meant Nick Hanson went on last with a 109-point start, and his opponent, M. Tabor conceded early in the second frame, needing snookers.

Cons 7, flying in the Premier League, took on BSC 6 of Division One.

Nigel Salmon played Paul Creasey in a tight first match, Nigel giving Cons a slight seven-point lead.

Up next was Dean Simmons, whose dominant first frame helped him to an overall 46-point win against Paul Argyle and a 53-point lead for Cons.

Gordon Russell was tasked with trying to restore some points for the 6 but another dominant first frame performance from Cons gave Charlie Rolfe the victory by 33 points.

Paul Revell finished the match off with a 60-point victory over Mike Deal.

Arguably the tie of the week saw Shodfriars 3, sitting at the foot of Division One, push defending Knockout and Super League champions Shodfriars 20.

Gav Skinner and John Vines combined to create a 52-point lead , R. Crunkhorn adding another nine points to the advantage for the 3.

The handicapping meant Carl Rowe gave 70 points away to J. Ely and he would have to claw back 131 points.

The contest came down to the green on the final frame, Ely potting the green to pink but rattled the black for a re-spotted black, which Rowe potted for the win.

Super League side BSC 3 faced Division Two strugglers BSC 18 in a close match which the 3 won 524-493 thanks to wins from Mark Day, Chris Ellis, Nigel Robinson.

Jimmy Birtwhistle picked up the 18’s only win against Andy Swan.

Division Two BSC 9 beat Premier League side BSC 16 by 35 points.

Gav Hallgarth, Callum Simmons and Nathan Cock won for the 9 before Paul Spencer recorded the 16’s only victory.

Kirton took on BSC15 and Dave Cartwright gave the 15 an early lead over Adam Gurton, winning by 31 points.

Chris Maltby further extended the 15’s lead with a nine-point victory over Kev Lymer.

The 15 lead at the halfway point but that joy was short-lived as Wayne Burton put in a strong performance against Jamie Rushin, winning by 68 points.

Ian Parnell confirmed progression into the next round for Kirton beating Ian Russell in the final match.

West End, of Divison Two, hosted struggling Premier League team BSC5 in what could have been a shock result, and that’s exactly what happened as West End came out on top winning 489-446.

Pete Grooby of the 5 started proceedings off well for the team, beating Kev Stait by 16 points.

Joe Hardstaff carried on where Pete left off by extending the 5’s lead by another eight points, beating C. Mason.

A third victory for the 5 came next as Sam Hill beat D. Green by 29 points.

The 5 had a 53-point lead going into the last match but J. Bell produced a wonderful performance against Sam Dawson, winning by 96 points to ensure West End made it into the next round.

Cons 2, of Division One, hosted Premier League Kirton 5, and it was the Premier League side who got off to a flying start.

J. Brinkley beat Keith Carrington by 56 points.

Julian Furnell extended Kirton’s lead with a 11-point victory over Gary Middleton.

Dale Sawer then took on Louis Wong with Louis further yet extending Kirton’s lead with a 13-point victory.

Kirton had a 80-point lead going into the final match, which couldn’t be caught.

Last season’s third-place finishers in the top flight took on Cons 6 from the Premier League in what was an intriguing match.

Grant Marshall produced wonderful snooker against Liam South to give the BSC team an early 79-point lead.

Stuart Whitaker carried on the momentum by defeating Chris Spencer by 80 points to give the 2 a commanding lead at the halfway stage.

Matthew Povey and Ben Wrigglesworth claimed some points back for Cons by beating Lee Ford and Joe Stocks respectively, but the damage was already done and BSC won 552-426.

BSC8, currently third in the Premier League, took on BSC4 from the Super League, and it was the 8 who got a slight early lead as Shaun Dunmore defeated Nathan Barton by four points.

Barry Cox put the Super League side in a strong position at the halfway stage as he put in a dominant performance, defeating Ian Dallywaters 154-62.

Adam Norton clawed some points back for the 8, beating Danny Horgan by 17 points.

But Craig Lee made sure it was the 4 who were going into the last 16, comfortably beating Gary Dunmore by 77 points.

The shock of the night came at the Conservative Club as current table toppers Cons 3 of Division Two took on highflying Donington 9 of the Super League.

Steve Lamyman gave Cons a strong early lead, defeating Rob Johnson 122-71, making a break of 35 along the way.

Graham Johnson then took on Carl Manning and it was Graham who produced the goods as he ran out a strong winner beating Carl by 89 points.

Chrissy Alwood managed to bring some points back for Donington, but nowhere near enough as she beat Scot Gray by 26 points.

Donington found themselves 200 points behind with Jason Bates having to give Adam Johnson 90 points due to the handicapping, and although he managed a 53 break it wasn’t to be as the Division Two side put their names in the hat for the last 16 draw.

BSC 17 progressed against Cons 1 as the Cons only had two players.

BSC 7 also moved through as BSC 12 were a no show.

BSC 11 won by 14 points overall against Cons 5, but they played a player without a league handicap and so they were penalised 147 points per frame.