Tennis club’s title hopes fade following 5-1 Oadby defeat

Boston Tennis Club have concluded action in their Aegon Team Tennis leagues.

The Men’s First team stood at the top of the league table for the East Midlands Regional Division going in to the final match, but missed out to Oadby Tennis Club 1-5, leaving them in mid-table.

The team of Will Mason, Richard Cook, Ryan Frankish and Owen Jary were beaten.

Captain Will won his singles at number one, keeping the match alive through to the doubles round.

The Boston Tennis Club girls’ 14 and under team had a 5-1 win at Louth.

Alice Gamman, Isabel Wookey, Louise Sharp and Lois Boothby did well to put up with the sweltering conditions in which this match was played.

The Boston Tennis Club boy’s 14 and under B team of Robbie Townsend, Joseph Brookes, Hayden Bingham and Devon Morgan lost to a strong Rustons team.

They went down 1-5.

The girls’ 12 and under C team of Jorja Pick and Emily Cooper played Burton Waters in the last Aegon match for this team this season.

The girls made a good start, winning the first set of doubles.

But then the balance slipped the other direction and the result went 3-0 to Burton Waters.

The Green A team finished the season on a high note, beating Burton Waters without losing a rubber.

The team of Will Pettitt, Finley Mackey, Emily Stukins and Jacob Felipes were on top form.

The Orange A team also beat the Orange B team without conceding a rubber in both of these teams’ last match of the summer season.

Players involved in this match included Jacob Felipes, Poppy Gibbons, Ben Rudkin, Reuben Herridge, Billy Smith, Fred Deri and Dawid Szymiczek.

The Boston Red B team – Angus Martin, Neve Gibbons, Aice Servonat and Declan Dodes - lost 7-9 to Deeping in a very close and well-fought match.

The seniors have also been completing matches in the Lincolnshire Seniors Summer League.

The Men’s Second team – Chris Cook, John Gibson, David Makins and Andy Clamp - finished top of division two after beating Sleaford 3-1.

Likewise, the Boston Tennis Club Ladies’ Second team finished top of Division Two after the team of Helen Cook, Catherine Ellis, Claire Smith and Gilly Dunn beat Tealby 3-1 in their last match of the season.