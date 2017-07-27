Tennis club Seconds thrash Spalding

There have been hits and misses for the many Boston Tennis Club teams competing in the new-look Slazenger Lincolnshire Summer Doubles League.

There was a success for the Men’s Second team with a resounding 12-0 win against Spalding in Division Two.

James Newton, Owen Jary, Geoff Short, Anthony Hulley, Ray Frankish and David Cheer produced this convincing result.

However, it followed a loss for the Seconds in an away match against Grimsby’s St James.

The team on that occasion was Ray Frankish, James Newton, Geoff Short, Anthony Hulley and Calum McCaig.

The Men’s Third team, also competing in Division Two, came unstuck against Bourne and secured only one set in an 11-1 defeat.

The team on this day was Tom Cozens, Harry Foster, Toby Collett, Michal Chmielik, Ryan Frankish and Andy Clamp.

The Men’s Fourth, however, produced a win at Scotter in a third division match.

Chris Cook, John Gibson Andy Clamp, David Makins, Joe Parla and Connall Newton won 10-2.

The fifth team lost to Grantham seconds 4-8 in a finely balanced match for the players – David and Max Jones, Richard Cozens, Lucas East, Zach McDonnell-Woods and Zafar Khan.

Boston Tennis Club members Alice Gamman, Isabel Wookey and William Cheer played for Lincolnshire in the recent Aegon 12 and under County Cup.

The girls, playing on home territory at Boston, finished third overall behind Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, and above Northamptonshire and Derbyshire.

The team of four Lincolnshire boys, with Boston’s Will Cheer included, topped the group.

They secured an 8-0 win against Nottinghamshire, a 6-2 success over Northamptonshire and 6-2 and 8-0 wins at the expense of Leicestershire and Derbyshire respectively.

This presented Lincolnshire boys with a place in the National Finals held at Bolton.

At the group stage the Lincolnshire team, with Cheer again in action, finished second to Warwickshire, but with wins against Kent and Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Overall the team finished fourth losing to Yorkshire in the third and fourth play off.

For juniors keen to try tennis or to take it up again, the sport will be included in the Boston Borough Summer Fun scheme.

Sessions for juniors will be held today (Wednesday) between 6pm and 7pm and also next week on Monday (July 31) and Wednesday (August 2).

The sessiosn will be open to non-members and members for a small charge, with action taken indoors if wet.