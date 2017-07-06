Tennis club teams face familiar foes

Boston Tennis Club teams are turning their attention to the Slazenger Lincolnshire Doubles League.

The Ladies’ Firsts played the club’s Second team this week.

The First team – Danielle Frankish, Victoria Beardsley, Ashleigh Frankish, Emily Hawkesworth Charlotte Priestley and Lucy Hull – proved too strong for the Seconds’ Jenny Mcgarel, Rachel Gedney, Emma Mastin, Sue Burnett, Denise Priestley and Mary Smura, winning 10-2.

The Seconds had pockets of resistance and there were some close-fought matches.

There was another all-Boston club match between the Men’s Fifth and Sixth teams.

The Fifths won 10-2.

Competing for the Fifths were David Jones, Max Jones, Lucas East, Ben Kaye, Pawel Aranin and Matthew Cheer.

The Sixth team were Robert Smith, Chris Mepham, Sev Smura, Terry Mastin, Robert Bonser and Robert Griffiths.

The Men’s Fourth team played Louth Thirds and won 8-4.

The team was Chris Cook, John Gibson, David Makins, Andy Clamp, Terry Mastin and Joseph Parla.

As Wimbledon fortnight gets the public gripped by tennis fever, Boston Tennis Club will be holding a free Open Day on Saturday, July 15 (2pm-4pm).

The event will be open to anyone aged four upwards.

Anyone interested is invited to come along and play tennis, get some tips or to visit the club and find out what it offers.

Non-members are invited to turn up on the day, where all equipment will be provided at the Sleaford Road Club.

For further details call 01205 368376 or visit www.bostontennis.co.uk