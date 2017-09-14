Tennis teams are celebrating victories

Boston Tennis Club teams are rounding off the season in the Slazenger Lincolnshire Doubles League.

Currently silverware seems elusive, but there have been some solid performances.

Boston’s Men’s and Ladies’ teams had wins over Grantham and Tennis Buddies respectively.

The men’s Will Mason, Henry Beesley, James Newton, Owen Jary, Mike Burnett and Matthew Gedney beat Grantham Men 7-5 in a first division match.

Meanwhile the ladies’ team of Victoria Beardsley, Lucy Hull, Danielle Frankish, Isabel Wookey, Ashleigh Frankish and Alice Gamman beat Woodhall Spa’s Tennis Buddies 11-1 in a Division One match.

Boston Ladies’ Seconds – Rachel Hawkesworth, Emma Mastin, Rachel Gedney, Claire Smith, Catherine Ellis and Mary Smura - lost 2-10 in an away match at Louth.

This was also in the first division.

Boston Men’s Thirds saw Tom Cozens, Ryan Frankish, Toby Collett, Harry Foster, David Jones and Max Jones beat Spalding 12-0.

Also competing for the Thirds, Tom Cozens, Ryan Frankish, Toby Collett, Harry Foster, Michal Chmielik and Jeremy George-Jones draw 6-6 with Eastgate.

The Men’s Fourths beat Tealby 9-3.

The team in action was Chris Cook, John Gibson, Andy Clamp, David Makins, Connall Newton and Richard Cozens.

Robert Smith captained the Sixths to a 6-6 draw away at Bourne against their seconds.

In a match disrupted by heavy showers the team of Robert Smith, Robert Bonser, Robert Griffiths, Sev Smura, Terry Mastin and Chris Mepham dug in to get an important point for the team.