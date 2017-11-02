Tennis youngsters claim the trophies

Boston Tennis Club juniors have been collecting the trophies during the half-term break.

The Boston Halloween Indoor Grade 4 Tournament saw several successes for the club.

Billy Smith won through to lift the mini tennis red trophy, beating the number one seed 11-9 in a close final.

Other Boston youngsters competing were Tomass Goreliks, Alice Servonat and Sergio Caminero.

Reuben Herridge won the orange 9 and under event with Ben Rudkin, Matilda Clark and Finley Houghton also competing.

William Cheer had a good win in the final of the boys’ 16 and unders whilst Matthew Gedney, who was playing up two age groups, won the boys’ 18 and under event.

Ben Rudkin won the orange event at the Grade 3 Easton Tennis Club competition, with clubmate Poppy Gibbons runner-up in a Grade 3 tournament at Bedford.

In the Slazenger Lincolnshire Autumn League, the 12 and under boys B team - Noah Freeman, James Gedney, William Pettitt and Finley Mackey - won 6-0 at Horncastle.

In the Slazenger Lincolnshire Seniors League, the Senior Men’s Seconds had a 7-1 win at home to Eastgate, with Geoff Short, Jeremy George-Jones, Anthony Hulley and Gary Fitzjohn in action.

The Men’s Seniors Thirds - Chris Cook, John Gibson, David Makins and Richard Cozens - beat Horncastle 8-0 at home.