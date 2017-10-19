Terry and Ann run away with trophy

Terry Rollinson and Anne Wallhead were the runaway winners of Boston Golf Club’s Morley Trophy.

Twelve pairs competed in the mixed foursomes medal.

Barbara Unwin and Yvonne Shaffarczyk receive the Suzanne Cooper Cup from Lady Captain Janet Read.

Terry and Anne carded a magnificent score of 64.5 nett.

In second place were Malcolm and Pam Hyde with 72.5 nett, with Lady Captain Janet Read and partner Russ Delahoy this with 74.5 nett.

In the ladies’ section, 12 pairs played a medal foursomes, using half of their combined handicaps for the Suzanne Cooper Cup.

In windy but fairly warm conditions, the trophy winners were Yvonne Shaffarczyk and Barbara Unwin with 78.5 nett.

In second place with 79.5 nett were Lady President Ann Hodgson and Marion Bavin, while third place went to Lady Captain Janet Read and Ann Gullick (81.5nett).