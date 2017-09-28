The perfect 10

Emma-Jean and Jimmy Hearn have completed a clean sweep of the Jane Tomlinson Run for All 10k races.

Events take place in cities across the country throughout the year, with the final event held in Sheffield on Sunday.

Jimmy ended on a high with a personal best time of 52.47 while Emma-Jean crossed the line in 1:01.29 to ensure the Boston couple each made it a perfect 10.

Emma-Jean and Jimmy (pictured) run for Skegness and District RC.

Their teammate Mark Sands, also from Boston, was part of a five-man team taking on the Equinox24 event near Belvoir Castle.

The team ran 10k laps of the course over a 24-hour period, finishing with a total of 290km completed.