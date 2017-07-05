Third win for Frost and Spooner’s pigeon

Local racing pigeons faced their toughest test of the season when they were dispatched to the Shetland Isles for liberation from Lerwick to face a 500-mile flight back to Boston.

Boston Central RPC’s race was won by the Upsall and Grandson team.

Results: 1 Upsall and Grandson 1262 yards per minute, 2 and 3 K. Ward 1146 and 1022, 4 and 5 Upsall and Grandson 899 and 831, 6 K. Ward 750.

The club also had a 90-mile race from Malton, when the winner for Frost and Spooner was registering its third win of the summer.

Results: 1 Frost and Spooner 1580, 2 G. and C. Edwards 1574, 3 K. Ward 1566, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Upsall and Grandson 1563.765, 1563.498, 1562.965 and 1562.699, 8 G. and C. Edwards 1562.633, 9 Frost and Spooner 1546, 10 G. and C. Edwards 1545.613, 11 K. Ward 1545.312, 12 G. and C. Edwards 1544.

Swineshead and District RPC were also competing from Malton, when club secretary Terry Welby had a field day by taking the first five positions.

Results: 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1547.531, 1547.041, 1526, 1523 and 1503, 6,7, 8 and 9 G. Wheatman 1467, 1462, 1458 and 1441, 10 Craig Pearson 1342.