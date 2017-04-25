Thompson triumphs

Ian Thompson triumphed as Witham Sailing Club held race number two of their Wednesday series.

With light wind conditions, it would be down to who could find the stronger breeze.

Ian took an early lead, but was closely followed by Beth Mason in her Laser.

Ian got around the mark cleanly and managed to pull out a lead while Andrew Stopper and Ivan Hirst were slowly gaining on Beth.

Roger Ackroyd was the last to start on this handicapped race but quickly made up ground on the front runners.

Ian managed to keep up his initial lead and won the race, leading all the way.

In the last few seconds, Andrew and Ivan managed to roll tack there way past Beth, taking second place.

Roger sailed hard and took fourth place from Geoffrey Ellerby.

It proved to be a tactical evening, with those who made the least mistakes gaining the advantage.

Witham Sailing Club welcomes anyone who would like to try the sport.