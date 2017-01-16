Three-way bowls challenge is hotting up

It was business as usual for the top three in the Orchard Health Group Division One of the Boston Indoor Bowling League.

Invaders, IBC and Strollers were all well beaten by Carlton Road, Eastenders and Holland Fen.

Invaders against Carlton Road saw the Road win by the biggest margin of the week, 54-18.

Eastenders defeated IBC 42-29 and Holland Fen triumphed 47-28.

Alan Everitt put up a good fight against the Fenmen’s Jim Gott but, nevertheless, lost 21-18.

A40 suffered the consequences of there being a county league contests going on and lost some players.

Norprint’s Jeff Nicholson took full advantage to win two points for his team with a win of 19-25.

Jean Cammack kept the wheels rolling for A40, winning 30-10 for the aggregate points.

Punchbowlers did actually punch their weight this week and secured all six points from their game against highflying Jolly Farmers.

Jeff Skelton and Andrew Limb skipped their rinks to wins of 22-15 and 29-12.

In the T&B Containers Divison Two, the Burtons were the only team to win maximum points.

They won overall 47-28 against POachers, Dave Bailey triumphing 20-14 and Chris Hill succeeding 27-14.

The Poachers went home pointless.

The Boston Park game against Feathers, on paper, should have been a much closer result.

Alan Batchelor, for the Park, won 17-19 but replying for the Feathers Geoff Dawson was in imperious form to triumph 37-7.

The Golfers won the aggregate points against the Autos, but by the closest of margins.

For the Golfers David Marshall won 20-14, which secured the win as Autos replied 13-18.

Red 5 were again on the losing side.

Matched against Parthians they lost the aggregate points thanks to a good win from Pete Bedford (19-9), which covered the reply from Dave Fox (16-20).

Breakaways were again happy to have a top class performance from skip Gordon Gallichan, who succeeded 26-12 to secure four points for the team.

The Fairways were the only team to win all the points in the Cammacks Division Three.

Matched against top of the league Cosmos, Andrea Hall squeezed home 15-14 and Heather Scarboro defeated top skip Bob Thompson 18-8.

The Rileys rather surprisingly defeated the Dynamics who have been on a good run of success.

The overall score was 46-30 for four points.

The Traders lost a close overall game to Nomads, the final overall score being 26-29 in Nomads’ favour.

Shipmates’ Ted Vere was the telling factor when he won 24-13 against Central, which covered the 14-17 from the opposions Brian Hunn.

The Vikings versus Highflyers game saw a big 28-8 win for Vikings’ Doug Staples, which covered the reply from Highflyers’ Ian Atkin (13-22).

Boston were most unfortunate to go out of the national Top Club competition in a closely-fought game against Lincoln.

The home team won the mixed pairs and mixed fours but fell in the triples and singles and lost overall by four shots.