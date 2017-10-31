Top-of-table clash ends all square

Third hosted second in the Boston Snooker League’s Acorn Taxis Super League, as Donington 9 were at home to Donington 1.

Brian Cox pummelled Carl Manning to give the 1 the lead, only for Neil Reynolds to level things with a victory over Stuart Atkin.

Jason Bates contributed a break of 122 en route to victory over Graham Cripsey, giving 9 the lead, before Craig Fitter levelled the game with victory against Chrissy Allwood.

BSC 3 and BSC 10 could not be separated all night as Mark Day, Chris Ellis, Andy Swan and Nigel Robinson all drew with Carl Baily, Nick Hanson, Dan Burt and Rick Ladds.

BSC 11 hosted BSC 4 and found themselves behind as Simon Rankin slipped to defeat against Craig Lee, before Adam Cammack scored his maiden win, defeating Mike Knight.

The 4 kicked on in the second half with victories for Barry Cox and Phil Groombridge over John Sharp and Luke Arons, giving the away side a 6-2 win.

Breaks: J. Bates 122, N. Reynolds 40.

In the Ocean Chinese Take Away Premier League, BSC 8 hosted BSC 20 and took an early lead as Steve Greensmith scored a good win over Steve Mooney.

That was as good as it got for the 8 though as the 20’s Jamie Turner, Paul Oyitch and Daley Richardson all won against Shaun Dunmore, Adam Norton and Gary Dunmore to score a 6-2 win for the away side.

Cons 7 turned in a dominant performance as Paul Revell, Paul Goodacre, Nigel Salmon and Dean Simmons all scored victories against BSC 12’s Graham Day, Simon Wood, Alan Laws and Alan Peck for an 8-0 whitewash.

Cons 6 took a lead early as Ben Wrigglesworth defeated Joe Hardstaff of BSC 5, before Pete Grooby overcame Matt Povey to level things up.

Things finished level as Liam South and Chris Spencer shared frames with Sam Dawson and Sam Hill.

Kirton 5 and BSC 16 played a late fixture, with wins for BSC’s Stan Matthews, Paul Spencer and David Cutting over Steve Sharp, Julian Furnell and Andy Bush.

As with so many times this season in the league, it was the last frame that saved a whitewash, and so it was again, this time Jamie Brinkley took it to draw with Brett Skinner

BSC 16 hosted Kirton 5 in this week’s fixture.

Jamie Brinkley defeated Brett Skinner to put Kirton ahead before David Cutting levelled with a win over Steve Sharp.

Paul Spencer drew with Andy Bush before a 5-3 win was secured for BSC with Andy Lawrence battling to overcome Louis Wong.

Breaks: Alan Laws 33, Paul Revell 31, Paul Oyitch 31, Jamie Turner 28, Pete Grooby 25, Steve Greensmith 24, David Cutting 24, 20.

In the Cotts Builders and Contractors Division One, Shoddys 3 hosted Cons 1 and found themselves behind as S. Richardson defeated Dick Crunkhorn.

Jim Ely picked up Shoddy’s only point of the night, drawing with C. Hallum, before John Vines and Colin Woodcock fell to defeat against Des Forbes and Paul Tether, securing Cons a 7-1 win.

Kirton Leisure took an early lead over BSC 6 as Wayne Burton defeated Alan Traynor, only for Mike Deal to take victory in two very close games with Kev Lymer and level the match.

Kirton pushed on in the second half with wins for Adam Gurton and Ian Parnell over Gordon Russell and Paul Argyle, securing a 6-2 win.

Cons 2 hosted Cons 5 in a pretty even match-up.

Both Graham Ruck and Dale Sawer drew with Nathan Yardley and Alan Haycock before Bill Spooner defeated Martin Griggs.

I. Sturgess drew with Derek Wood, completing a 5-3 win for the away side.

Breaks: Ian Parnell 24, A. Haycock 24

The Kingston Construction Division Two saw Callum Simmons triumph over Paul Leary to give BSC 9 the lead over BSC 17.

The deficit was cleared when P. Lowe beat Stephen Cock.

Gav Hallgarth’s win over Zak Mitchell restored the advantage for the 9, and that was the difference as Nathan Cock drew with Jim Hartley to give 9 the 5-3 win.

BSC 18 hosted BSC 15 and Igors Golubevs drew with Stu Holland to start things off before Jamie Rushin gave the away side a lead, defeating Dave Russell.

A. Bird drew with Chris Vere before Ian Russel defeated Jimmy Birtwistle to complete a 6-2 win.

BSC 7 hosted high flying Cons 3 and took an early lead as Kev Hirst defeated Scott Gray. Chris Hirst and Paddy Kearns played out a draw before Graham Johnson levelled things with a strong win over Jason Pocklington.

The game finished level as Craig Churchman and Adam Johnson drew.

Break: Callum Simmons 20.