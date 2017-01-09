Top three in top form in the bowls league

The top three started 2017 strongly in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Health Group Division One.

Eastenders made hard work of winning all the points against A40, but recorded rink wins of 16-15 and 15-11 for Richard Vinter and Paul Flatters.

Carlton Road secured all the points from Jolly Farmers and Holland Fen dropped a point when IBC’s Stan Lawrence tied with Mick Tomlin.

Strollers shared the rink points with Norprint, but underdogs Norprint claimed the aggregate points thanks to Dave Toynton.

His 21-12 scoreline covered the reply from Strollers’ Bernard Woods.

The best result of the evening’s play was Royal Mail’s maximum points win against Invaders.

Keith Thorlby won 17-16 and Roy Vinter added a 15-13 score.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Parthians were the only team that picked up all the points in the division this week.

Matched against Poachers, Keith Nix triumphed 22-12 and Phil Markham won 21-10.

The closest game was Feathers’ one-shot overall win against Autos.

For Autos, Norman Wright must have thought he had done enough for the aggregate points when he won 23-11.

But this was surpassed by Feathers’ Ian Smith who replied 11-24.

Golfers versus Patriarchs saw the former winning 44-36 overall for four points.

Amateurs matched against the Burtons saw Chris Hill for the Burtons triumph 20-10, which secured the additional points.

Are Red 5 stumbling? Matched against Breakaways, Bob Lody fell 12-29 to Gordon Gallichan, which saw the aggregate points going to the lower team.

Shipmates started the new year with a good but close result against a strong Vikings team in the Cammacks Division Three.

Stan Smalley, for the Shipmates, fell 16-20 to Keith Stones, but Ted Vere covered this loss with a win of 19-14.

Central picked up all the points from their game against Fairways.

Fred Epton won 17-15 and Brian Hunn triumphed 29-10.

Cosmos look like they will win promotion as they set the pace at the top.

Matched against Highflyers, Jean Thompson won 21-5 and Eddie Bell succeeded 18-10.

Another maximum points win on the night was the Rileys’ success against U3.

Pete Sharman and Alan Dunnett earned wins of 18-6 and 23-8.

Dynamics were to strong for Nomads, skips Jonathan West and Alan West returning winning scorecards of 23-10 and 18-10.

Dynamics could push Cosmos all the way for that promotion spot if they can remain in this form.

A full day of bowling saw John Swain, Alan West, Rod West and Jonathan West pick up the trophy and the prize money as Boston Indoor Bowling Club held its Marstons Christmas Tournament.