Top three positions

Weather forecasts dictated a late switch from Saturday to Sunday racing for local pigeon fanciers at the weekend.

When the release from Bubwith got underway it was business as usual for Boston Central RPC with Carl Upsall and grandson Reece taking the first three positions.

Results: 1, 2 and 3 Upsall and Grandson 1517.713, 1517.076 and 1515, 4 and 5 Appleby and Dtr 1508 and 1507, 6 K. Ward 1486, 7 and 8 G. and C. Edwards 1481 and 1479, 9 Frost and Spooner 1476, 10 K Ward 1469, 11 Frost and Spooner 1431, 12 KWard 1422.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1365, 1146 and 1122, 4, 5 and 6 G. Wheatman 1119, 937 and 881.