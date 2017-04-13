Tournament experience for tennis aces

Boston Tennis Club are preparing to host their Easter Open Grade 4 tournamentthis week.

However, there are youngsters who are already making use of the school holidays to compete in tournaments around the country.

William Cheer.

Two such players are Boston Tennis Club members Lucy Hull and William Cheer.

William competed last week at the Sutton Tennis Academy Easter Grade 2 tournament.

Grade 2 tournaments are national standard, and Will played well to win his first round, but lost out in the next round to a seeded competitor.

Also entered into the doubles alongside Cambridgeshire’s Jakob Bonnett, Will and his partner won a round but then drew the eventual winners.

With this tough experience to call upon, this weekend Will won the under 14 event at Stamford’s Junior Grade 4.

Lucy has also had a busy few weeks.

She recently played at Loughborough University in the LTA’s Winter Regional Tour for 18 and unders.

She met the eventual winner in the first round but only missed out on further progress in the main draw after losing a very close second set on a tie-break.

Lucy then played in the consolation and reached the final of this event.

Lucy is only in her first year at 16 and under and is playing in an age group above her own.

Testing the waters at wider and tougher competition, Lucy has recently competed in the Aegon British Tour, played at Edgbaston, and gained some valuable insight in to this level of play.

The Aegon Team Tennis season is back and although not yet returned at full throttle the race has definitely started.

For Boston Tennis Club Ladies, playing in the East Midland Regional section of the Aegon Team Tennis, they were beaten 5-1 by David Lloyd, Burton Waters.

Boston’s team were Victoria Beardsley, Emma Mastin, Danielle Frankish and Emily Hawkesworth.