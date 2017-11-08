Tri club is named the region’s best

Boston Triathlon Club have been named the region’s British Triathlon Club of the Year - after being formed less than two years ago.

They collected the award at East Midlands presentation evening.

“It’s a massive achievement which has shocked everyone involved,” said vice-chairman Craig Oliver, who collected the award with treasurer Nick Ward from Tom Bishop, the GB athlete who is currently ranked niumber nine in the world.

The award is a fantastic achievement for the club, which was only formed 18 months ago.

They have beaten off stiff competition from well-established clubs from large cities in the area.

British Triathlon recognised that - in that short time period - the Boston club had gained 140 members, developed a junior development programme which now has 60 members and also seen three athletes earn calls to represent Great Britain.

“The club would like this opportunity to thank all of the sponsors and all the volunteers behind the scenes which has achieved this success,” Oliver added.