Triathletes clock up the PB times

Boston Triathlon Club members left the Peterborough Mojito Standard Distance Triathlon with personal best times.

The event, at Peterborough Rowing Lake, offered competitors the chance to take on a 1,500m open water swim, 23.2-mile cycle ride and a 6.2-mile run.

For Liz Cannon, Chris Firth and Luke Crossland this was their first attempt at this larger distance, whereas Julian Herriott, Nick Ward and Craig Oliver were taking part for the second year.

Each athlete completed the course, with some fantastic PBs recorded.

Craig finished in 10th position overall.

Also this weekend, the Skegness Sprint Triathlon saw members take on the 400m swim, 15-mile bike and three-mile run at the Richmond Holiday centre.

Lindsey Ballans and Mark Burrows both made traithlon debuts.

Jamie Stanton, Ian Satchwell and Chris Aiken all performed well, posting respectable times on what was becoming a gloriously warm and sunny day after a very wet start.

The fastest Boston time of the day went to seasoned veteran Pete Crozier, finishing in 27th place with a time of 1:05.45.