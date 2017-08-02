Triathletes complete iron man distance at the Outlaw event

Boston Triathlon Club members Martin Jessop and Mark Burrell took on the gruelling Nottingham Outlaw course - completing the full Iron Man distance.

The energy-sapping race saw contestants take on a 2.4-mile swim, followed by ba 112-mile bike route.

And if that wasn’t enough the concluding run is a 26.4-mile marathon distance.

Martin finished with a fantastic time of 14 hrs 22 mins.

He pipped Mark to the finish line, overtaking him on the run.

However, Mark clocked a superb time of 14 hrs 38 mins.

Fellow Boston Triathlon Club member Nick Ward was in action at the London Triathlon.

The course starts with a 1,500m swim at London Docklands.

This is followed by a 37.5km cycle ride through the Embankment and past the famous landmarks, before finishing with a 10K run at the side of London City Airport.

Nick, one of the club’s founders, beating the club record set the previous year to claim a time of 2 hrs 13 mins.

He said: “What a race. A great atmosphere in stunning surroundings.”

For more information on the club, visit their Facebook site.