Triathletes qualify for World finals

Two Boston Triathlon Club members have qualified to represent Great Britain at next month’s ITU World Grand Final event in Rotterdam.

Abbey Young and Katie Ball will both compete in the Netherlands after succesful qualifications.

Katie Ball.

Abbey took part in the Llandudno Sea Triathlon event in Wales, where she worked hard over the 750m sea swim, 15-mile cycle ride and 3.2-mile run to finish second in the 20-24 age group with a time of 1 hr 21 mins 09 secs.

Katie, from Coningsby, took part in the Deva Triathlon, choosing to compete in the Olympic/Standard distance.

This includes a 1,500m lake swim, 25-mile cycle ride and 6.2-mile run to finish.

Katie, who couldn’t swim when she took the sport up four years ago, qualified to compete in the 25-29 years category.

Katie Ball.

“Throughout this year I have been achieving personal bests in almost every race I have taken part in and I really believe I can go to Rotterdam in September and really achieve something,” said Katie, who works as a hairdresser and dog groomer.

The duo are now seeking sponsorship to help them cover the costs of entry, kit, travel and accommodation.

Chris Pettit of CJ Pettitt Transport and Alistair Arundell of Smartmove Boston are supporting Abbey but she is still looking for sponsorship.

Anyone who would like to help can contact her JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ abigail-young

Katie also has a JustGiving page, which is www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/katieball