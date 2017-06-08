Triathlon success for Abbey

A strong bike leg saw Abbey Young win the Tallington Triathlon.

The Boston Triathlon Club member was the first lady home.

Craig Oliver (left) claimed a podium place.

At the same event, clubmate Craig Oliver was second male and second place overall.

Fran Mills and Jamie Stanton took part in their first open water triathlon, Fran finishing fifth in her age category.

Julian Herriott competed in the Tour of Cambridge closed roads 80-mile cycle event, completing the course with a 23mph average and the possibility of earning the chance to represent Great Britain at future events.

At the Chester DEVA triathlon, Katie Ball attempted to gain a GB age group slot.

She claimed a PB and is now awaiting final results.