Triathlon wins for Abbey and Katie

Members of Boston Tri Club took part in their first event of the season last Sunday, competing in the Southwell Sprint Triathlon.

A 400m pool swim, 15k cycle and a 5k run awaited entrants, which included 13 participants from Boston Tri Club - and for quite a few this was their first-ever triathlon.

Competitors set off in start times waves according to swim times.

Abbey Young and Katie Ball both won their age groups, Abbey winning the 20-24 age group with a time of 1:01.26 and Katie winning 25-29 category closely behind in 1:01.33.

Craig Oliver set the club record with an impressive time of 54.09, which placed him 15th overall and second in his age category.

Fellow club members were also happy that they achieved personal goals they had set themselves.

For more information about the club and training, log onto www.bostontri.org.uk