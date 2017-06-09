Trio qualify for Grand Fondo finale

Velo One cyclists took part in the Tour of Cambridgeshire.

Starting and finishing at the Peterborough Arena, the event was a qualifier for the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.

On Saturday, Neil Palmer and Antony Gough took part in the individual time trial (Chrono), a sporting circuit of 16.5 miles on fully closed roads.

From 850 participants, Neil Palmer finished fifth in his 45-49 years age category with a time of 37 mins 22 secs, just four seconds off the podium.

Antony Gough posted a time of 38 mins 5 secs to finish 16th in his 40-44 years age category, improving on his time last year by more than two minutes.

Sunday was the Gran Fondo with 8,000 participants taking on 2000ft of climbing over an 80-mile closed road course.

Nigel Clare competed in the 50-54 years age category and finished in a time of 3 hrs 23 mins.

All three riders finished in the top 25 per cent of their age classification to qualify for the UCI Grand Fondo World Championships being held in Albi, France in August.