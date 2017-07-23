Trio set for Special Olympic Nationals

Boston’s Kate Headland and John Gleadell will be competing in the Special Olympics National Games in Sheffield.

Meanwhile, fellow Bostonian Nick Akers will be joining them as part of the DS Active football team, who train with the Lincoln City Sports and Educational Trust.

Nick Akers.

Kate will compete in the 50m and 100m walk as well as the softball event, while John is set to take part in the 100m, 200m and 400m runs, plus the relay

The trio will help make up the 17 athletes and nine volunteers from SO Lincolnshire attending the event from August 7-12, representing the Special Olympics East Midlands 161 team.

Kate has been training hard with Josh Goodfellow at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and John with Peter Arnott and Nannette Johnson at Boston and District AC.

The event will attract around 2,600 athletes with an intellectual (learning) disability from across England Scotland and Wales.

Spectators are welcome at the venues and further information can be found at www.specialolympicsgb.org.uk/2017-sheffield-games