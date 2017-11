Seven teams took part in a pink ball competition, hosted by Boston Golf Club’s ladies’ section.

Teams of three took turns to play the pink ball, which scored double, while the score of another player also counted.

The winning team with a score of 104 stableford points were Hilary Calvert, Barbara Unwin and Jane Marriott.

In second were Jean Markham, Fran Grant and Barbara Leatherland with 101.