Two podium spots for Molsom

Caterham racer And Molsom recorded two podiums at a wet Oulton Park.

In the first race meeting of the year, Molsom qualified third in class for both of the days’ races.

The Super-Graduates class started among the faster cars from the Mega-Graduates, which meant starting ninth on the grid.

Just before the first race, the rain started and didn’t relent.

But a good start in poor conditions, with spray from the cars in front making visibility difficult, saw the Kirton racer et about looking for a way past Barry White in second place.

Despite his best efforts, it wasn’t until lap eight that Molsom overtook his rival.

He soon caught class leader Toby Briant at the end of the penultimate lap, but couldn’t sneak ahead and had to settle for second.

The second race was shortened to eight laps, due to incidents in earlier races.

Again, in the wet, Molsom made a great start to slot straight into second place in class.

First lap contact with another car going into the Brittens chicane hindered Molsom’s progress, and with two Mega-Graduate class cars between himself and class leader Briant, there was no improving on second place again.

“Its a solid start to the season with two second places,” Molsom said.

“It was great to be back on the racetrack again after a long winter.”

The next round is at Pembrey in South Wales April 22-23.