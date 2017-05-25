Unanimous victory for battling Cox

Boston Amateur Boxing Club fighters were in action this weekend.

Competing at Newark Showground, Michelle Cox claimed victory against durable opponent Sharee Hutton, of Jubilee ABC Sheffield.

The first round was all action, with Hutton trying to get past Cox’s long lead.

When Hutton managed to get inside, Cox was in trouble, but was saved by the bell.

With her senses returning, Cox went to work on her opponent, forcing the referee to intervene and administer the mandatory eight count.

This was a great victory for Cox, winning by unanimous decision.

Harvey Harman had his first contest, taking on Brayden Randle of Derby City Boxing Academy.

Both boxers were nervous and eager to get the bout underway.

Harman used the ring well and the opponents shared the first round.

It was difficult to separate the boxers, as both pugilists put in a strong offensive display to get ahead in this incredible contest.

With all still to box for, both corners were gently urging their young fighters to work until the bell sounded.

A warm applause from the crowd showed their appreciation as the result went to the home boxer by a split decision.

Competing at Attleborough ABC were Boston’s Kian Penn and Rochelle Fovargue.

Penn faced Charlie Connaughton from the host club, and he boxed well, taking the Norfolk fighter by suprise.

However, the result was awarded to the home boxer by unanimous decision.

Forvague faced Isabel Price, also from Attleborough ABC in a skills bout.

Although there is no winner in this category, the Boston girl fought well.