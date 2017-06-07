Upsall and grandson continue to dominate

Carl Upsall and grandson Reece have their team of racing pigeons in cracking form this season.

Saturday’s win from Whitley Bay means that they have won all but one of the races with Boston Central Flying Club.

Their latest winner was the bird that was also first club from Driffield the previous week.

Reece’s favourite pigeon was second.

Results from Whitley Bay:

Boston Central RPC – 1, 2, 3 and 4 Upsall and Grandson 1619, 1596, 1594 and 1576 yards per minute, 5 G. and C. Edwards 1574.939, 6 Upsall and Grandson 1574.017, 7 Frost and Spooner 1570, 8 and 9 G. and C. Edwards 1566.646 and 1566.047, 10 and 11 Appleby and Dtr 1564.707 and 1564.408, 12 A. and K. Kirkham 1554.

Swineshead and District RPC – 1 G. Wheatman 1514, 2 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1500, 3, 4 and 5 G. Wheatman 1492.358, 1492.223 and 1491, 6 Craig Pearson 1489, 7 and 8 Mr and Mrs Welby 1485 and 1472, 9 Craig Pearson 1454.