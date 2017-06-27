Upsall and Grandson lead the way again

A familiar name was again top of the list when Upsall and Grandson were winners as Boston Central Racing Pigeon Club competed in a 70-mile race from Bubwith on Saturday.

The Frost and Spooner combination took second place .

Results: 1 Upsall and Grandson 1546 yards per minute, 2 Frost and Spooner 1508, 3 Appleby and Dtr 1489, 4 and 5 G. and C. Edwards 1463 and 1456, 6 Upsall and Grandson 1444, 7 K. Ward 1442, 8 Upsall and Grandson 1423, 9 Appleby and Dtr 1405.493, 10 Upsall and Grandson 1405.366, 11 K. Ward 1397, 12 Mr and Mrs Strickland and Son 1371.

After his win the previous week, Craig Pearson had a good race with Swineshead and District RPC, taking positions 2, 3 and 4 from Bubwith, only to be beaten by experienced club secretary Terry Welby.

Results: 1 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1454, 2, 3 and 4 Craig Pearson 1415, 1328 and 1324, 5 Mr and Mrs Welby 1224, 6 Craig Pearson 1213, 7 Mr and Mrs Welby 1161, 8 and 9 G. Wheatman 1064 and 1055.