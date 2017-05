Upsall leads the way

Pigeon fanciers competing on the northern route had the choice of two races at the weekend – from Bubwith (70 miles) and Dunbar (230 miles).

Boston Central RPC’s Upsall and Grandson were in form to win both of them.

Results:

Bubwith: 1 and 2 Upsall and Grandson 1267 and 1240 yards per minute, 3 A. Cooley 1234, 4 A. and K. Kirkham 1228, 5 Appleby and Dtr 1225, 6 G. and C. Edwards 1212, 7 Upsall and Grandson 1193, 8 Appleby and Dtr 1164, 9 A. Cooley 1147, 10 A. and K. Kirkman 1133, 11 Upsall and Grandson 1131, 12 A. and K. Kirkman 1123.

Dunbar: 1 and 2 Upsall and Grandson 1377 and 1373, 3 G. and C. Edwards 1358, 4, 5, 6 and 7 Upsall and Grandson 1343, 1342, 1337 and 1336, 8 and 9 Appleby and Dtr 1319 and 1310, 10 G. and C. Edwards 1304, 11 Frost and Spooner 1249, 12 A. Cooley 1244.

Swineshead and District RPC result from Bubwith: 1 G. Wheatman 1178, 2 and 3 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1035 and 1021, 4 and 5 G. Wheatman 1019 and 1015, 6 Mr and Mrs Welby 1008, 7, 8 and 9 G. Wheatman 952, 951.633 and 951.505, Craig Pearson 787.