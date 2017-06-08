Upsall misses out in Challenge title fight

Tommy Upsall missed out on the chance to regain the East Midlands Elite 60kg Challenge belt, despite a spirited bout against Stevie Rolfe.

Fighting at Cleethorpes’ Beechcomber Hotel, the Boston ABC competitor wasn’t given time to settle into the bout.

A good right hand from Rolfe made Upsall smile, spurring him on.

Upsall changed tactics going into the second round and gave a much better account of himself while the final round saw him push for the win, but it was Rolfe who retained his title.

Also on the bill was Boston youngster Harry Britton, who recorded a unanimius verdict against Zachg Gibbons, of Sedbergh ABC.

At the packed venue, Britton weathered an early onslaught from his opponent, quickly taking control of the contest.

It was clear at the end of the second round that Britton was ahead.

Given his instructions for the last round, all he had to do, was stay clear of his opponent’s long lead and claim the win.