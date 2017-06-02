Valuable experience for tennis youngsters

Some great experience was gained by Boston Tennis Club youngsters Emily Stukins, Will Pettitt and Noah Freeman as they represented county teams in the 10 and under Aegon County Cup competition held this weekend at venues around the county.

There were tricky outdoor conditions for the youngsters to cope with in the Saturday matches, but a calmer situation for the Sunday play.

Lincolnshire girls competed at Grantham and the Lincolnshire boys at Eastgate – both teams playing against Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire, Northamptonshire and Leicestershire.

Lincolnshire didn’t bring home the medals in either category, but the teams had some successes.

The under nine A team for Boston Tennis Club had a good win against Louth in the Aegon Team Tennis with a 9-1 result for the quartet of Poppy Gibbons, Jacob Felipes, Ben Rudkin and Reuben Herridge.

The girls 14 and under team also had a 5-1 win against David Lloyd Burton Waters in a home fixture.

The team was Alice Gamman, Isabel Wookey, Louise Sharp and Serena Morrow.

The Boston Tennis Club 12 and under girls’ C team – Emily Cooper, Georgia Pick and Katie Hopkins - have been enthusiastically enjoying their first matches in the Aegon Team Tennis competition.

The team played Boston B team in a mammoth encounter but lost out to the B’s Isabelle Servonat and Serena Morrow.

Then this Sunday the C team played Grantham A, and the team narrowly missed out 1-2.

In the Boston and District Mixed League, the Boston teams have started matches despite a very inclement first week of the league, with major disruptions due to rain.

Boston 2 had a 6-3 win against Spalding as David Makins, Emily Hawkesworth, Lesley Addy, Phil Cosgriff, Jeremy George-Jones and Penny Gibbons made up the team on this occasion.

Boston 4 had a close 4-5 defeat against Woodhall Spa.

The team was Rob Bonser, Paula Smith, Maurice Lawrence, Ron Thorogood, Charles Tupper and Sharma Sameera.