Van Leuven links up with G&S

The G&S Racing Kawasaki team was joined by Kevin Van Leuven this weekend for a one-off ride in the British Supersport championship race, where he rode to a brace of 17th places.

Tom Fisher had an eventful two races with the Wyberton-based team, finishing both outside the points.

Fisher rode well during the qualifying session and secured a place on the fifth row of the grid in 14th place for the start of the Thruxton 50 race, originally due to be run over 18 laps but reduced to 17 after concerns the fuel would be running low with 18 laps, a sighting and a warm-up lap.

As the Thruxton 50 race got underway, Fisher dropped a couple of places to 16th and, on lap three, he was demoted another lap by Lewis Rollo.

As the race progressed, Fisher was involved in a six-rider battle for position and the last podium place, but although he always in contention for a 15th place finish to his race he just could not make a pass stick and ended the 17-lap affair in 20th place.

Starting the second race from the ninth row, Fisher was running in 24th place when the race was red flagged because of a tragic accident.

A lengthy delay followed and, at the re-start, the race was run over just eight laps.

It was never going to be easy for Fisher being that far back on the grid, and a near impossible task to get up into a point scoring position.

But he gave it his best shot and, although he was unable to make much progress, he completed the race with no further issues.

Dutchman Van Leuven made a welcome visit to Thruxton to have a one-off ride in the British Supersport races with his old team.

He qualified in 21st place and began the short Sprint race on Saturday from an eighth row grid position and made progress through to finish in 17th position.

He began the 12-lap Feature race on Sunday from the seventh row and again made good progress, picking up two places on the final lap to take 17th place once again.

The next round is at Cadwell Park on August 20.