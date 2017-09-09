Velo-One’s time trial team titles

Velo-One Cycling will finish the road and time trial season on a high with a number of recent achievements.

Joshua Wallis, Roland Kiraly and Matt Elworthy have been gaining British Cycling points with good results.

Wallis has become a British Cycling Category 2 rider with Kiraly and Elworthy, in their first year, moving to a British Cycling Category 3.

Paul Hutchinson and Neil Palmer have been part of the Velo99 Road Race Series, open to verterans (+40yrs) across Lincolnshire.

Both riders have had great results through the year working together well as a team.

On the time trial scene, the team made a big impact at the Lincolnshire Road Riding Association (LRRA) Championships.

At the LRRA 25-mile TT championships, Palmer and Wallis finished second and third in the individual standings, with Velo-One taking the team title thanks to help from Antony Gough.

Hutchinson, Martin White, Elworthy, Kiraly, Nicholas Chapman and Sam Marshall also competed.

The last LRRA event of the year was the 30-mile TT held on Sunday.

Neil Palmer narrowly missed the top step by 12 seconds, finishing second.

Palmer, Gough and Graham Wright took the team award.