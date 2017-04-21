Velo riders in thick of the action

Saturday saw Velo One’s Neil Palmer, Antony Gough and Alex Avery take part in the Sleaford Wheelers Charity 10 Mile TT.

From the 138 entries on the CS10/10 course, Neil and Antony finished sixth and 12th overall, with times of 21.28 and 21.53 respectively.

Alex made a return to competitive cycling with a time of 28.08.

Matt Elworthy travelled to Norfolk on Sunday to take part in the Active Fakenham Criterium (British Cycling Category 4).

Wet conditions over tarmac and cobbles made the closed town road course challenging, with Matt finishing in the top 20.

On Monday, Joshua Wallis had to retire from the Yarborough Criterium (British Cycling Category 3/4) held by VC Lincoln.