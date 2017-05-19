Victories for Boston Golf Club ladies

Boston Golf Club’s ladies had a day of mixed emotions last Monday.

The morning saw them beaten 3.5-1.5 in a Friendly against Louth GC, but that afternoon they hosted Woodhall Spa in the South Lincs League, winning 4-0.

A friendly match away at Boston West resulted in Boston Golf Club’s ladies winning 2.5-1.5.

Jean Markham, Ann Wallhead, Hilary Calvert (Boston) with Kate Hall-Jones (Woodhall Spa) finished fourth in the Newark Am-Am while Ruth Simpson and Yvonne Shaffarczyk came third in The Greetham Valley pairs betterball.